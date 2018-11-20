Edmund L. Bretz, 91, Sauk Rapids

July 30, 1927 - November 19, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Edmund L. Bretz, 91 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 23, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the services at church on Saturday. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Edmund LeRoy Bretz was born on July 30, 1927 to William and Magdelena (Auel) Bretz. He was married to Glenyce C. Andrie on November 21, 1950. Ed was a farmer and he also worked in maintenance operations for the University of Minnesota, Morris for 32 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Ed loved to fish, play cribbage, garden and tell jokes. He was a huge fan of the Minnesota Vikings and made the most beautiful bonfires at the family lake reunion every year. Ed was a very genuine and outgoing man who loved story telling and stealing his grandkids’ noses. He could always be counted on to help out and be “Mr. Fix-It”. Ed was very hardworking and was very proud of his family.

Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Glenyce of Sauk Rapids; children, Chuck of Sauk Rapids, Debi Myhra of Omaha, NE, Jackie (Tony) Thielen of Omaha, NE, Mickie (John) Bisek of St. Paul, Renee (David) Malmskog of Moorhead, Pam (Dean) Thielen of Elkhorn, NE, Kelly (Dan Rydel) Bretz of Maplewood; sister, Margaret Smith of CA; 15 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren on the way and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William, Jr., Allie, Vincent and Albert; and sisters, Antonia McCabe and Catherine Bretz.