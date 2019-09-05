Edina District Sued After Search of Eight-Year-Old Student

EDINA, Minn. (AP) -- The mother of a former student at an Edina elementary school is suing the school district, saying staff members violated district policy when they searched her child.

The alleged incident happened at Countryside Elementary School in the 2017-18 school year, when the student was in second grade.

The lawsuit says school staff strip-searched the student without notifying parents and without proper cause. The lawsuit says the search was performed to see if the child defecated on a bathroom floor.

Attorney Marshall Tanick says the child's parents learned of the incident months later when the child's behavior changed. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages and unredacted records about the incident.

Edina Public Schools spokeswoman Mary Woitte says the district denies the allegations, calling them inaccurate and misleading. She says staff members acted to support the student.