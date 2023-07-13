Edgar “Butch” J. Huebner, 74, St. Cloud

November 4, 1948 – July 11, 2023

attachment-Edgar Huebner loading...

Edgar “Butch” Jerome Huebner, age 74, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, July 11 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A memorial gathering will be held Monday, July 24, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN with a time of sharing at 6:00 PM. Burial with full military honors will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Edgar was born November 4, 1948 in Little Falls, MN to Edgar S. and Lorraine (Fahnhorst) Huebner. He graduated from Little Falls High School and attended St. Cloud State University. Edgar proudly served in the United States Army 173rd Airborne Division during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1970.

Edgar enjoyed the music of the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s and was interested in history on the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his mother Lorraine Huebner of Little Falls, MN; siblings, Carol Ulrich of Asheville, NC; Harry Huebner of Colorado; Mike (Judy) Huebner of Little Falls, MN; Jane (Con) Christopherson of Waseca, MN; John (Mary) Huebner of Arden Hills, MN; Sally (Steve Vick) Huebner of Crystal, MN; Kathy Huebner of Little Falls, MN; and Bob (Jackie) Huebner of St. Cloud, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, and brothers-in-law, Wayne Ulrich and Mark Danzl.