Eden Valley-Watkins Falls to Holy Family at State Tourney

Eden Valley-Watkins boys basketball lost to top seeded Holy Family Catholic 80-52 in the Class 2-A state tournament quarterfinals at Target Center Tuesday night. The Eagles trailed 37-16 at halftime and played better in the 2nd half but couldn't catch up.

EV-W was led by Parker Schultz with 12 points and Noah Stommes added 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Eagles drop to 24-7 on the season.

Holy Family is led by a pair of 6'11 Division I recruits, Boden Kapke and Collin Mulholland. Kapke has committed to play at Butler while Mulholland will play at Chattanooga. Kapke had 26 points and Mulholland added 25 for Holy Family Tuesday night.

Eden Valley-Watkins will play in the Class 2-A state consolation semifinals at Concordia-St. Paul at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.