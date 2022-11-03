East Side Businesses Partner To Serve Free Coffee to Dubow Staff

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Employees of Dubow Textile received a special surprise Thursday morning.

East St. Cloud businesses Gopher Bargin Center and Handyman's Hardware collaborated with Adventure Coffee to provide free coffee and goodies to staff.

Ashley Severson with Handyman's says a lot of the businesses on the east side are family owned and family comes together in hard times.

We just wanted to show our support to the Dubow family and their staff, and help them come together, share stories and enjoy a beverage.

It was over a week ago Dubow Textile suffered a tragic event after one of their employees was shot and killed by a coworker.

Jenna Kraemer with Dubow says while this is a horrible situation, she believes this will bring the east side community closer.

I think with an unfortunate event it's only going to bring everyone closer and I think there is more collaboration that can happen with the east side community.

Thirty-six-year-old Michael Carpenter has been formally charged with murder after a shooting incident that killed 28-year-old Nicole Hammond after she rebuffed his romantic advances.

A memorial has been set up outside of Dubow Textile for Hammond.

Dubow Textile Coffee Event