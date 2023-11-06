St. Cloud EDA Reviewing First 2 East Side Blight Clearance Grants

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority will review its first two applications in the newly established East Side Blight Clearance Program.

During its meeting Tuesday they will review an application from Culligan Soft Water on Riverside Drive Northeast for the demolition of an adjacent home for staff and guest parking. They are asking for $27,500 with a total cost of $55,000.

The other application is from Central MN Sexual Assault Center on Riverside Drive Northeast for the removal of a dilapidated garage for off-street parking. The grant request is for $10,000 toward the total cost of $20,000.

In June the City Council allocated $150,000 of CDBG Funds to create the East Side Blight Clearance Program. Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis while the funds are available.

The EDA is responsible for the program oversight and submitting recommendations to the Planning and Zoning Department.

They are hoping to have the projects completed by June 30.

