Earl Richard Krenz, 82, Becker

Earl was born November 13, 1934 to Arthur and Mary (Corbine) Krenz in Minneapolis. He married Evelyn Peterson on May 8, 1954 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Earl was employed as a Compositor for the Star Tribune for 34 years, retiring in 1994. In 2001 Earl and Evelyn made their home in Becker. They spent winters in Mercedes, TX and had a lake home and a resort during the summer on Gull Lake. Earl was a very hard worker, keeping busy with self-taught projects, and was a good teacher. He was loving, valuable, intelligent, and gifted. Earl was a great husband, father, son, grandfather and great grandfather.