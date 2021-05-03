Duoc Van Nguyen, 84, St. Cloud

July 1, 1936 - May 3, 2021

Duoc Van Nguyen was born July 1, 1936 in Vung Tau, Vietnam. He worked as a farmer and a shrimp fisherman. Duoc enjoyed fishing, shrimping, and playing guitar. He was very easy going and loved to joke. He was a really good Dad and a good man who loved to helped others. Duoc risked his life for his family so they could have a better life.

Survivors include his sons and daughters, Sang of St. Cloud, Giau of Bloomington, Duc of St. Cloud, Huong of Shoreview, and Loc (Jennifer) of St. Cloud; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.