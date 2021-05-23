Duluth Records 1st Homicide of Year; Suspect Arrested

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities say a 22-year-old man who was shot in Duluth has died.

The shooting occurred in the city's downtown area just after 7 Saturday night. It's the city’s first homicide of the year. Reports say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police initially said they were looking for a second suspect, but now believe the shooter acted alone. The incident remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app