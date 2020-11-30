Duluth Officer Charged in September Non-Fatal Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ A Duluth police officer has been charged in connection with a September shooting that left a man with a bullet lodged in his shoulder.

Prosecutors in St. Louis County charged Officer Tyler Leibfried on Monday with one count of intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.

Prosecutors say Leibfried was responding to a possible domestic incident when he fired several shots into a closed apartment door, striking Jared Fyle, who was unarmed.

In light of the criminal charges, the Duluth Police Department is starting an administrative investigation.

Leibfried will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation.