Duane “Shorty” Laumeyer, 90, Long Prairie

July 17, 1931 - March 24, 2022

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Duane “Shorty” Laumeyer, 90, of Long Prairie who passed away Thursday at the Knute Nelson Care Center in Alexandria. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM Monday, March 28, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation will continue one hour prior to funeral services at the church.

Duane was born July 17, 1931, in Long Prairie Township to George and Crescencia (Spieker) Laumeyer, Jr. He attended St. Marys School until 8th grade and went on to attend Long Prairie High School, graduating in 1949. Upon graduation he entered in his life-long career of farming. He was united in marriage to Shirley Buelow, January 29, 1959 at St. Mary’s. He held membership in the Knights of Columbus and the Todd County Historical Society. In 1972 he assisted in getting the Long Prairie Hockey Association started. Around the rink he was known as the “Ice Man”. His interests included fishing, hunting, his dogs and the Minnesota Wild. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who won’t soon forget his famous fried noodles. His idea of the perfect trip would be to drive slowly through the countryside checking on crops and appreciating God’s gift of nature.

Duane is survived by his wife, Shirley, sons, David of Denver, CO, Dan (Deb) of Long Prairie, and Dennis (Jennifer) of Benson, MN; his brother Lloyd of Long Prairie; grandchildren, Taylor, Sydney and Matthew Laumeyer and Kelly (Parker) Robinson and two great grandchildren, Mila and Sophie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence; sisters Gustie Gmeiner, Ayleen Ruzicka, Haldina Kurpiers, Mildred Kamphenkel and Devona Kurpiers.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation and the American Heart Association.