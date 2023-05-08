Duane E. Pederson, 86, Princeton

August 13, 1936 - May 4, 2023

Duane E. Pederson, age 86 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023, at home with his loving wife by his side. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Timothy Zenda will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery.

Duane Edward was born to Clarence and Ethel (Borneke) Pederson on August 13, 1936, at home in Blue Hill Township. He grew up on a farm in Sherburne County and continued farming his whole life. Duane worked at Hoffman Engineering for 35 years and served his country in the United States National Guard. He married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Anderson, on April 7, 1956, and they have been married for 67 years. She was the love of his life.

Duane was a kind, generous, and loving man to all who met him. As a child, Duane grew up playing drums in his family band. As an adult he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, the local racetrack, and mowing the lawn. In recent years, you could find him at coffee with friends, spending evenings playing cards with Darlene and their friends, putting a puzzle together with their kitty, and driving around the neighborhood with a smile on his face. His eyes really lit up in the presence of his family. His children were his pride and joy, and he was proud of the people they all became. The love he had for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was beyond measure. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. Duane may not be with us physically, but his legacy will live on through his family.

Duane is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; children, Michael (Dona) Pederson of Princeton, Joel (Jean) Pederson of Big Lake, Dennis (Stephanie) Pederson of Merrifield, Jodi (Dan) Ciskovsky of Emily; grandchildren, Benjamin (Denise) Pederson, Adam (Tanya) Pederson, Ryan Pederson, Kayla (Nick) Pederson, Kelsey Pederson, McKenzie (Connor) Pederson, Kaidyn Pederson, Ashley (Jake) Ciskovsky; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Elena, Ethan, Bo, Shiloh, with one on the way; sister, Mabel Moses of Monticello; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.