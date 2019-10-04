Drug Bust in Sartell Uncovers Pound of Meth

SARTELL -- Two people were arrested after a drug bust in Sartell netted about a pound of methamphetamine and a gun.

Commander Jay Salzer of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says on Friday, the force, with the help of the St. Cloud SWAT team, executed a search warrant on a home in the 200 block of 4th Ave. N. In Sartell.

Several weeks ago, authorities began an investigation into 37-year-old Danielle Dvorsak of Sartell and 45-year-old John Martinez of Minneapolis after learning the two were distributing methamphetamine around central Minnesota. Investigators purchased drugs from Dvorsak during this time.

During the Friday search, investigators found about a pound of methamphetamine and a handgun.

Dvorsak was arrested for first-degree sales and first-degree possession of controlled substances along with ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Martinez was arrested for first-degree possession of controlled substances and ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Both were taken to Stearns County Jail.

The home where the warrant was served is located near an elementary school, and authorities say the school was notified and put into containment until the suspects were in custody.