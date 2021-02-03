Drowning Victim in Eagan Identified as 13-Year-Old Boy

EAGAN (AP) -- Sheriff's officials have identified the boy who drowned in an Eagan lake.

Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie says 13-year-old Jeylon Elijah Holloway was walking his dog last Thursday while staying at Sonesta ES Suites with his family who had recently moved back to Minnesota. When the dog returned to the hotel alone, Jeylon's mother called police.

Eagan officers found Jeylon's shoe near Lemay Lake, which isn't far from the hotel, leading them to believe the boy had fallen into open water. The sheriff's office dive team responded and found Jeylon within five minutes. He was taken off life support at Children's Hospital on Friday.

