“Drivers License For All” Begins October 1st

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesotans who need a driver’s license or identification card under the new ‘Driver’s License For All’ initiative can begin to make appointments.

Starting October 1st, you do not need to show proof of legal immigration status to get a Minnesota driver’s license.

Minnesota Department of Vehicle Services Director Pong Xiong says the initiative will increase the number of drivers who understand Minnesota driving laws and can safely operate a vehicle.

Driver’s License for All is an important step to increasing licensed, trained, and insured drivers. It makes the roads safer for everyone while improving equity by expanding access to resources and services within the community.

Appointments for the written driver’s test or identification card can be made up to 30 days in advance.

Applicants will still have to be Minnesota residents and provide proof of identification to apply for a class D license.

Nicole Archbold, DPS community affairs director, says anyone can see the excitement from newly licensed drivers.

When attending these events and talking with community members, you can sense the excitement and relief that comes with the opportunity to get a driver’s license or ID. We could not have reached as many people in our new American communities across the state as fast as we did without the help of our partners.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has expanded the number of languages offered for the written test including:

English,

Spanish,

Somali,

Hmong,

Vietnamese,

Russian,

Karen,

American Sign Language.

Applicants can also take the test through a third-party proctor and bring a translator to assist before and after the road test. A list of approved third-party proctors can be found here.

For information on how to make an appointment, find the details here.

