BIWABIK (AP) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a driver was killed when a utility vehicle crashed near Biwabik.

The St. Louis County sheriff's office says 37-year-old Benjamin Kaiser of Gilbert was driving a utility side-by-side when the vehicle went off the road into a ditch and struck a tree.

Deputies responded to the crash early Monday afternoon.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Kaiser was pronounced dead at the scene.