MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Twin Cities man accused of killing a motorist after causing a crash while fleeing police was convicted six months ago in another police pursuit.

The 27-year-old Brooklyn Park man has a lengthy criminal history, including 10 convictions for driving with a suspended or revoked license and three convictions for drug possession. Four weeks ago he pleaded guilty to fleeing Brooklyn Park police in November.

Police say the fatal crash occurred Wednesday when Minneapolis officers were investigating two suspicious vehicles they believe were connected to a drug deal. The suspect took off in an SUV and slammed into a parked car and a dark sedan. The driver of the sedan died at a hospital.

The suspect remains jailed on suspicion of murder. Police allegedly found a gun in his vehicle.