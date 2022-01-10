Driver Falls Asleep At The Wheel Causing Crash Near Cushing

CUSHING -- Two people were taken to the hospital after the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway 10 near 270th Street, about one mile north of Cushing.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Madalynn Frenzel, of Bemidji, was heading west on Highway 10, when she fell asleep behind the wheel, drove off the road, hit a snowbank and rolled.

Frenzel and her passenger, 21-year-old Toni Kimble of Bemidji, were taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.