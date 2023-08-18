Driver Charged in Highway 10 Fatal Crash Near Little Rock Lake
FOLEY (WJON News) -- Formal charges have been filed against the driver of an SUV that rolled on Highway 10 near Little Rock Lake and ejected a passenger.
That passenger, 17-year-old Nurban Ruvelsi-Perez died when he was ejected into the roadway and was struck by an oncoming pickup.
The driver of the SUV, 27-year-old Aler Gomez-Lucas of Rockville is now charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of DWI.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County District Court, a second passenger told authorities that Ruvelsi-Perez and Gomez-Lucas had been drinking prior to the crash and that Gomez-Lucas had been driving fast when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll.
Court records allege a breathalyzer test at the scene showed a preliminary blood-alcohol content of 0.178. A blood sample taken at the hospital was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.
The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. Friday, August 11th on eastbound Highway 10 near Little Rock Road.
The driver of the pickup had not been drinking and is not expected to be charged with a crime.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- U-of-M Research Project Reveals New Information on Buckthorn
- Farmers' Almanac Predicting "The BRRR is Back for Winter 2024
- Woods Farmer Seed & Nursery Owner Dies
- St. Cloud Mayor Presents 2024 Proposed Budget
- Central Minnesota Businesses Awarded State Grants to Help Expand