Driver Charged in Highway 10 Fatal Crash Near Little Rock Lake

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Formal charges have been filed against the driver of an SUV that rolled on Highway 10 near Little Rock Lake and ejected a passenger.

That passenger, 17-year-old Nurban Ruvelsi-Perez died when he was ejected into the roadway and was struck by an oncoming pickup.

The driver of the SUV, 27-year-old Aler Gomez-Lucas of Rockville is now charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of DWI.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County District Court, a second passenger told authorities that Ruvelsi-Perez and Gomez-Lucas had been drinking prior to the crash and that Gomez-Lucas had been driving fast when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll.

Court records allege a breathalyzer test at the scene showed a preliminary blood-alcohol content of 0.178. A blood sample taken at the hospital was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. Friday, August 11th on eastbound Highway 10 near Little Rock Road.

The driver of the pickup had not been drinking and is not expected to be charged with a crime.

