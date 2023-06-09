Dream Getaway 70 Has A Winner…And It’s Tracy From Sartell!

We just wrapped up Dream Getaway 70. Think about that for a minute, 70 people across Central Minnesota have won their DREAM VACATION simply by listening to their favorite radio station! Dream Getaway 70's winner was Tracy Tchumperlin from Sartell, and it sounded like she was thinking about taking her family to Florida this morning!

Congrats to Tracy on winning, and when we talked to her, she said she was entering code words, at least one, every day! That's a winning attitude for playing Dream Getaway, but you don't HAVE to enter a code every day in order to win, it only takes ONE code.

Your next chance at winning a Dream Getaway is Monday, June 12 as we are quickly turning around and planning on sending at least one more Central Minnesotan on the vacation of their dreams in 2023!

If you are wondering how to win like Tracy did, it all starts with having your favorite station's mobile app, and then making sure you've enabled contest notifications from the main menu (Not sure how to do that? We've got steps below on how to do that).

Once you've got those enabled you should be getting reminders to listen and bonus app-only codes Monday through Fridays.

(enable contest notifications by going to the three line in the upper left hand corner of the station app, tap the settings gear, then select notifications. Make sure the little toggle switch for contests says 'ON'. If it is OFF you won't get any alerts regarding Dream Getaways or other contests that we run!)

