Dr. Thomas H. Gonior, 89, St. Cloud

June 6, 1932 - December 15, 2021

Funeral Services will be at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, December 28th, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud, for Thomas H. Gonior M.D. who passed away on Wednesday December 15th at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Ken Ferber will officiate. A gathering for family and friends will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Thomas was born June 6, 1932, in Minneapolis to George and Lydia (Plotz) Gonior. Thomas obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1954 and his Bachelor of Science degree in 1955 from the University of Minnesota. In 1957 he graduated from the University of Minnesota with his Medical Degree.

After serving a one-year internship at the University of Minnesota Hospital he served a three-year residency in Psychiatry Mental Health at the Health Institute in Cherokee, Iowa. From 1961 until retiring, he practiced Psychiatry at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Thomas married Genevieve Hue on March 21st, 1998 in Bloomington, Minnesota. He was a past member of the American Psychiatric Association and Minnesota Psychiatric Society.

Thomas is survived by the love of his life, his wife Genevieve, daughter; Christine Nielsen Craig of Salisbury, England and granddaughters Sylvie Craig and Elsie Craig both of London, England.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son Timothy John Nielsen.