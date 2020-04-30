Dr. Morris Answers Listener Covid-19 Questions [PODCAST]

Dr. George Morris and Renee Frauendienst (photo Jay Caldwell)

CentraCare's Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today.  He answered listener questions about Covid-19.  Questions varied from how CentraCare is handling this crisis, what symptoms to look for, how it spreads and what we can do to prevent getting or spreading the virus.  Listen to the conversation below.

 

Dr. Morris has been the face of CentraCare's efforts and has been appearing on WJON at least once a week.  Learn more about Covid-19 and Centracare.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus in St. Cloud, MN

 

 

Filed Under: Covid-19 Questions, Dr. George Morris
Categories: From Our Shows, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Podcasts, Show Notes, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top