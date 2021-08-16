Dr. David “Doc Fred” Frederickson, 80, St. Cloud

April 20, 1941 - August 13, 2021

Dr. David L. Frederickson age 80 of St. Cloud passed away Friday, August 13th at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. There will be a visitation on Friday, August 20th, from 2-5 PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A Memorial will follow at 5:00 pm with Chaplain James Neppl officiating and a meal will be served afterwards.

Doc Fred was born April 20, 1941 in Fergus Falls MN to Reverend Ronald D. & Harriette I.(Miller) Frederickson. He attended and graduated from Macalester College and the University of Minnesota Medical School. He went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam as a General Medical Officer. After his time in the Air Force, he moved to Duluth MN where he was the Medical Director at St. Mary’s Emergency Department. In 1980, he was recruited by the St. Cloud Hospital to establish the first emergency room. He worked as the Medical Director for 14 years and afterwards continued working as a physician in the Emergency Trauma Center until his retirement. He was instrumental in getting a paramedic program developed in St. Cloud. He was the faculty examiner for EMT Intermediate and Paramedic Certification for the MN Dept. of Health. He also served his community as the Medical Director for Murphy Ambulance and Gold Cross Ambulance, Chief Medical Examiner for Stearns County, worked part time as a Deputy Sheriff for Stearns County Sheriff’s Department and was Medical Director for the Regional First Responder and Police Automatic Defibrillator Program. He served as the assistant Physician for St. Cloud State University’s Hockey team for several years. He was also the historian for Federal Ammunition Company.

Doc Fred was an avid collector his entire life, starting off with baseball cards at an early age, he later started collecting ammunition cartridges and patent medicines. His collection of Federal Ammunition is now on display at the Federal Ammunition Plant. Doc Fred also enjoyed spending time duck and goose hunting. He was a very kind and humble man who always took the time to talk, teach and make a difference in someone’s life. He was a very patient doctor to so many people. He was known to always give so much more than he took in life. He was a loving husband, an incredible father to his children, a wonderful grandfather and had a special relationship with his dog Sadie. His family meant the world to him, and he will be missed by many.

Survivors include his wife Patricia of St. Cloud; children, Kelly Jo (Robert) Potter of Clearwater; Connie (Paul) Dlugosch of Boise, ID; Jon (Sue) Frederickson of Coeur D’ Alene, ID; Kristin Frederickson of Roseville MN; grandchildren, Alycia Potter, John (Katherine) Dlugosch, Joseph (Taylor) Dlugosch, Mariah Dlugosch, Ciara Dlugosch, Samuel Frederickson, great grandchildren, Haylee & Liam Dlugosch.

He was preceded in death by his parents.