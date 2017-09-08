Dr. Burton R. Bancroft, Jr., 86, St. Cloud

September 18, 1930 - September 4, 2017

Celebration of Life for Dr. Burton R. Bancroft, Jr. who died Monday, September 4, 2017 at the Veteran Affairs Medical Center in St. Cloud will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Church of St. Paul in St. Cloud. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services at the church. Please no flowers. Memorials are greatly preferred to the local Catholic Charities Food Shelf where Burt volunteered for 15 years.

Burt was born in Chicago, IL to Dr. Burton, Sr. and Myrtle (Hall) Bancroft. When his mother died in 1940 the family moved to Florida during WWII where his father was drafted by the US Army as a Surgeon. In 1945 the family then settled in Kearney, NE where he attended High School. Burt earned his Bachelor of Science degree from The Citadel Military College in South Carolina and then attended Vanderbilt University Medical School where he received his Medical Doctorate degree.

As a surgical intern at the Chicago Research Hospital, Burt looked across his patient’s bed and met eyes with the love of his life and future wife, Ms. Evelyn (Evie) Holy, R.N. They later married on July 11th, 1959 in East Grand Forks, MN. Burt continued his surgical residency at Rush Pres-St. Luke’s and Children’s Memorial Hospitals in Chicago. He served in the US Army from 1963 to 1965 as a Surgeon at Kirk Army Hospital at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland.

Burt began his career as a General Surgeon in St. Cloud in 1965 and continued to care for and treat his patients for 28 years, retiring in 1993. After closing his private practice in St. Cloud, he joined the staff at Albany Medical Center where he worked part-time for 10 years. He took great pride volunteering for 15 years in providing free medical care for Project H.E.A.L. with CentraCare at Catholic Charities.

Burt enjoyed sailing, pontooning and a good book while relaxing in his favorite chair at the family cottage on Grand Lake. He was a tremendous sports enthusiast and was always up for an animated discussion about “the game.” He cherished his family above all else.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Evie of St. Cloud; children Cindy (Larry) Brutger of St. Cloud; Rick (Dawn) of Afton, MN; grandchildren Mathew and Michael Brutger; Gracie and Ruby Bancroft; brothers Dr. John Bancroft of Kearney, NE, Tom Candy of Kearney, NE, Al Candy of Lawton, OK.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Susan Bancroft, daughter Elizabeth Anne and grandson, Gabriel Burton Bancroft.