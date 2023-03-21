Downtown St. Cloud Hosting First Bloody Mary Crawl, Contest

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Bloody Marys will be on full display in downtown St. Cloud this Sunday. The first Downtown Bloody Mary Crawl and Contest runs from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

There are seven bars and restaurants that are participating.

Tyler Bevier is the Director of Downtown Planning and Development. He says the bloody marys will be served in a variety of sizes and styles.

There will be a wide variety of sizes and variations including some bloody mary flights.

Visit Greater St. Cloud is hosting the event. Participants will find a QR code at each of the locations where you can rank your favorite bloody mary.

Where they can rank their favorite bloody mary for overall experience, presentation, and taste as well.

Bevier says on Monday they'll announce the winner of the "Golden Celery Stalk".

Participating restaurants/bars:

7 West Taphouse

Brick & Bourbon

Green Mill Restaurant

Iron Street Distillery

MC's Dugout

Olde Brick House

The White Horse

Besides the seven restaurant stops, three retailers will be open offering swag bags and special events.

Participating retailers:

Mantra Boutique

Green Thumb Etc.

Bella Vita Salt Caves

No tickets are required to join the crawl.

Parking is free in all of the ramps downtown.

