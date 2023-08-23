Man Airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital After Crash Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A man was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after being involved in a crash near Alexandria.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the two-vehicle crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 6.

Both vehicles were traveling north when they collided.

The sheriff says it was determined that 47-year-old Alicia Cirios of Nelson was driving a vehicle that rear-ended a vehicle driven by 76-year-old Lawrence Olson of Osakis. Olson's vehicle was traveling very slowly or stopped in the northbound lane prior to the crash.

Olson's vehicle was overturned in the ditch and he could not get out on his own. He was removed and taken to Alomere Hospital and later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. Cirios did not require medical attention.

