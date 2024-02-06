Douglas A. Dummer, 73, Sartell

July 11, 1950 - February 3, 2024

Graveside service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 23, 2024 at MN State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls for Douglas A. Dummer, age 73, of Sartell who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids.

Doug was born July 11, 1950 in Willmar to Edward and Gertrude (Posl) Dummer. He married Christine Hattery on June 29, 2002 on the farm in Fahlun Township. Doug grew up in the Bird Island/Lake Lillian area and was very proud to serve his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era completing two tours. He worked in the post office for 26 years, retiring in 2009 and has lived in Sartell since 2018. Doug enjoyed watching sports, traveling, reading and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Chris of Sartell; daughters, Amanda Bajari of Spicer and Abby (Mike) Torison of New London; grandchildren, Hudson, Brooke, Greta and Whitney; brothers, Roger (Donna) of Alexandria, Eldon (Lee) of Bird Island, Donald of Hector; sisters, Sr. Mary Lou of St. Paul, Janice (Gary) Abraham of Renville; sisters-in-law, Beverly of Blue Earth, Pat of Alexandria and Chris’ family became his family also. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard, Robert, Gerald (Elaine), Edward; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Memorials are preferred to DAV.