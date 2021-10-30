Dorothy Louise Anderson, 79, Helena, MT

August 19, 1942 – October 18, 2021

Dorothy Louise Anderson, 79, died Monday, October 18, 2021 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena, MT with family by her side.

Dorothy was born August 19, 1942 in St. Cloud, MN to Leo and Mary Ellen Sufka and was raised on the family farm near Rice, MN.

Dorothy married Leonard J. Anderson on May 12, 1962 and together they raised four children. James, Sharon, Warren and Keith.

Dorothy will be remembered for her love of family and friends. There was always a pot of coffee brewing and good conversation to be had. She enjoyed talking with her special friends: Diane and Clifford, Sandy and Dennis, Cindy, Lorraine and so many more. She was a skilled seamstress, quilter and artist. She was a great cook, baking bread and maybe a pan of caramel rolls each week. She gardened each spring out at the farm with her mother.

Many will remember Dorothy from her time working at the elementary school in Sauk Rapids, MN and way back to working at the Sacred Heart Church Bazaar dinner. (first table in the school basement)

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Leonard in 2002, parents Leo and Mary Ellen Sufka, brother Roger Sufka and great-niece Katja Sufka.

She is survived by her children: James Anderson and his wife Amy of Helena, MT, Sharon Ellefson and her husband Jeff of San Juan Capistrano, CA, Warren Anderson and his wife Michelle of Helena, MT and Keith Anderson of Helena MT. Eight grandchildren: Charles (Amanda) Henkemeyer, Alex (Kelly) Henkemeyer, Leah Ellefson, Daniel Anderson, Julia Anderson, Jordan Garceau, Jackson Anderson and Jennika Anderson. And two great-grandchildren: Leo Henkemeyer and Alina Anderson. Brothers and sister: Leo (Nancy) Sufka, Robert (Gwen) Sufka, Daniel Sufka (Kathy), Margaret (John) Snyder and sister-in-law Karen Sufka.

A small gathering will take place at a later date per Dorothy’s wishes.

Our family would like to thank all of you for your kind words and prayers.