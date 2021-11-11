Dorothy F. Groth, 88, Sauk Rapids

September 16, 1933 - November 5, 2021

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice for Dorothy F. Groth, age 88, who passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at Good Shepherd Memory Cottages in Sauk Rapids. Rev. David Strohschein will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the church. The family asks everyone who attends to please wear a mask.

Dorothy was born September 16, 1933 in Albany, Minnesota to Albert and Edna (Hamann) Schlueter. She was raised on the farm where she enjoyed working with her Dad outside and also was given excellent cooking and baking lessons from her Mom. Dorothy was an excellent student and loved to learn new things. She was confirmed on May 25, 1947 and celebrated her love for God throughout her life.

She married Lester Groth on November 25, 1950 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Albany. Dorothy lived most of her adult life in the St Cloud area. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St Cloud. Dorothy worked as a waitress and hostess at the Ace Bar and Café and was a cook at the St Cloud Children’s Home for 25 years. Dorothy together with her husband Lester also owned a janitorial service for 24 years. They also created beautiful flower gardens together. Dorothy was also involved in the Benton County Fair where she won many blue ribbons for her baked goods, jellies and flowers. After the passing of Lester in 2004, Dorothy moved to the Good Shepherd Community located in Sauk Rapids. She enjoyed years of volunteer work including Chapel Altar Guild, serving communion and reading to patients in the nursing home, planning events for the community and sharing baked goods with staff and residents. She spent hours volunteering at the Northern Lights Café. She was a ray of sunshine wherever she went.

Dorothy’s family was her pride and joy. She was very involved in all of their lives and took pride in all of their accomplishments. She was an excellent cook and baker. Seldom did she attend any function without a wonderful homemade dish or baked goods. If a family member or friend was ill you could count on a container of chicken dumpling soup being delivered to your door. Christmas brought with it “Family Cookie Baking Day”, a tradition whereby thousands of cookies were made and then shared with family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Diane Olson of St Augusta, Joan (Jeffrey) Ramey of Rice, David (Mary) Roske-Groth of Rogers, Debra (Richard) Wyczawski of Spooner, WI, Jerome (Michelle) Groth of Portland, OR, Jeffrey (Carol) Groth of St Cloud, Dwayne Groth of Red Wing, and James (Kelly) Groth of Rockville; siblings, Shirley (Daniel) Imholte, Erma (Ray) Kremers, Ralph (Jeanette) Schlueter, Darlene (Walter) Looman; and sister-in-law, Linda Schlueter. Also 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. All of her nieces and nephews as well as many life time friends were all so very important in her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester on May 1, 2004; infant son, Jay Allen Groth on May 3, 1972; and brothers, Norman and Eugene. WE CELEBRATE HER LIFE!!!

A very special thank you to the entire staff at Good Shepherd Community Memory Care as well as St. Croix Hospice. You are all amazing and we commend your endless patience, dedication and hard work. What a true gift you are for those who can no longer help themselves. You have blessed our family.

Memorials are preferred to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Foundation in Sauk Rapids.