Dorothy Ann Lubrecht (Neu), 88, Princeton

December 21, 1931 - January 1, 2020

A Memorial Gathering for Dorothy Ann Lubrecht (Neu), age 88, will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1:00-4:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN. She passed away January 1, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Princeton. Dorothy was born December 21, 1931, the daughter of Michael and Catherine (Liesch) Neu. Dorothy was raised in Watkins then moved to St. Cloud as a teenager. She worked at Wrap N' Wax where she met Donald D. Lubrecht. They married on August 13, 1955, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They lived in Minneapolis until 1970 when they became farm owners in Princeton. Dorothy worked many jobs over the years, some of her favorites were Wrap N' Wax, Pine Brook Inn, Griswold Manufacturing, and Cambridge Metal and Plastics. She enjoyed her retirement years making rugs on her loom, quilting, needlepoint, and attending craft shows.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Deb (Tim) Hoke, Dale Lubrecht, Bob (Mary) Lubrecht, Tom Lubrecht, and Don (Roxy) Lubrecht; grandchildren, Kelly (Todd) Robyn, Molly Lubrecht (Chase Weldon), Charlie Hillukka, Richard Hillukka, Sara (David) Maring, Amy Lubrecht, Theresa (Nick) Christensen, Stephanie Lubrecht (David Flodquist), and Josh Lubrecht; great-grandchildren, Sophie Robyn, Hailey and Jaxon Christensen, and RJ Atkinson; sisters-in-law, Marian Galadja and Delphine Lubrecht; and brother-in-law, Arnie (Marilyn) Lubrecht.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughter, Brenda; parents, Michael and Catherine; brothers, Al (Paulene), Marv (Kathleen), Rich (Beatrice), and Joseph (Marlyn).