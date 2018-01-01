Doris O. Weis, 94, St. Cloud

July 16, 1923 - December 26, 2017

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Doris O. Weis, age 94, who passed away Tuesday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Janine Olson will officiate and burial will be at St. Marcus Cemetery in Clear Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church in St. Cloud.

Doris was born July 16, 1923 in Minneapolis to Magnus & Caroline (Holum) Krogh. She married Linus Weis on November 28, 1946 in Clear Lake. Doris worked as a secretary for Jefferson Elementary School in St. Cloud, retiring in 1986 and also as a beautician. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she was involved in the Bethlehem Quilters and Esther Circle. Doris was also a charter member and past president of the St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622 Auxiliary, and the Sons of Norway. She enjoyed quilting, bowling, playing cards (Uno and Skipbo), going to the cabin on Little Rock Lake, and traveling to Eagles conventions. Doris was a caring, hardworking woman with a great sense of humor.

Survivors include her children, Dave (Mary Kaye) of St. Cloud, Dale (Mary Kay) of St. Cloud, Karen Weis (Bruce Basch) of Sister Bay, WI, and Doug of Clearwater; grandchildren, Dustin, Michael, Amber, Niki, and Steph; and great grandchildren, Henry, Amelia, Hailey, Carter, and Colie. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Linus in 1991; son, Richard in 1952; and sister, Violet Courtright in 2015.

Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Hospice or Bethlehem Quilters.