Doris Ann Duea, 87, Sauk Rapids and formerly of Rice

March 13, 1936 - February 19, 2024

Doris Ann Duea (Gavin), 87, of Sauk Rapids, MN, formerly of Rice, passed away peacefully at Centracare Hospital in St. Cloud on Monday, February 19th, 2024. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Church, 130 1st Ave NE, Rice, MN 56367, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids.

Doris Ann Duea (Gavin) was born on March 13th, 1936, in Victor, Dekalb County, Illinois, to Leo Raymond Gavin and Frances Emma Witt. She grew up on a farm in Leland, Illinois, with her two older brothers Harold and Lawrence, and her younger sister Ellen Gavin.

Doris Ann cherished her childhood, playing with her siblings and friends from the country school she attended. She enjoyed caring for the animals on the farm with her father. During high school, she engaged in various academic pursuits and extracurricular activities, including English, Home Economics, history, and science, and was involved in F.H.A, Pep Club, Junior Class Play, and the Annual Staff.

After graduating from high school in 1955, Doris Ann worked for the James Knights Company in Sandwich, Illinois, where they manufactured quartz crystals for radio communications equipment. She later moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, around 1960 to attend the IBM Punch Card school while working at a restaurant supply business in the Seven Corners area. She lived in different duplex houses with roommates in South Minneapolis during this time.

In the early 1960s, on a blind date arranged by her friend Elaine Albright and Lee Monk, Doris Ann met Robert Joseph Duea from Rice, MN. They married on November 4, 1963. Together, they adopted Joseph Duea in 1968 and welcomed Mark Duea in 1970, raising them on their farm west of Rice, MN. In 1999, Bob retired from the paper mill, and they moved to the woods of Walker, MN. After spending many years in Walker, they returned to Rice, enjoying time with family and friends.

Since Bob’s passing, Doris Ann remained active, going on short trips with her friend Darlene, spending time visiting with family, and even attending a Danny O’Donnell Concert at Mystic Lake Casino. She will be deeply missed for her caring nature and kind words for everyone she met.

Doris Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Duea; her parents, Leo and Frances Gavin; and brother, Lawrence Gavin.

Doris Ann is survived by her sons, Joe (Francie) Duea of Farmington, MN and Mark (Suzy) Duea of Sartell, MN. Her grandchildren include Adrian Alvarado of Minneapolis, MN, Emilie Luscomb of Andrews, SC, William Luscomb of Farmington, MN, Alex Alvarado of Farmington, MN, Gavin Duea, Breanna Duea, Claire Duea, and Jacob Duea, all of Sartell, MN. She is also survived by her older brother, Harold Gavin of Sandwich, IL; and sister, Ellen Baumet of Lake George, MN.

We encourage guests to wear the color purple as that was Doris Ann's favorite color.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.