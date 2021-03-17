Dorine M. Schwindel, 83, St. Cloud

March 4, 1938 - March 11, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Church in St. Cloud for Dorine M. Schwindel, 83, who passed away on Thursday, March 11 at Belgrade Nursing Home. Visitation will be an hour before the service on Tuesday at the Church. The Rev. Greg Sauer will officiate and burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dorine was born on March 4, 1938 to Joseph and Margaret ( Eisenschenk ) Jacobs in New Munich, MN. Dorine married Robert Schwindel on February 8, 1961 at St. Mary’s in Melrose. Dorine loved children and was a Daycare Provider. She loved flowers and gardening. Dorine and Robert always raised a huge garden, specializing in kohlrabi and cabbage for sauerkraut.

Dorine is survived by her children; Robert Jr. of Avon, Tim of St. Cloud, Bill (Vickie) of Sauk Rapids, Mike of St. Joseph, Ron of Wisconsin and Deb Schwindel of St. Cloud, grandchildren; Chrissy (Glenn), Ashley, Mitchell, Kendra, Adam, Jared, Trevin and Kaylee; and 11 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings; Melvin Jacobs, Elaine Gerads, Beatrice Wensmann and Harold Jacobs.