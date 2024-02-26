Don’t Forget To Belly Up To Marge’s Pub & Grub In Brook Park

No frills at Marge's in Brook Park. This is a place that is only turning out good food, and good times. There is nothing but 5-star reviews on Marge's Facebook page, and judging from all the pictures and some of the stories I've seen and heard from friends this sounds like a great place to stop on your way to or from the cabin.

A majority of the reviews online all mention how great the food is, and there is an advertised burger night on Thursdays.

Looking for a fun way to start your weekend? Look no further than Marge's on Fridays! Enjoy our exciting game of 'flip off friday'' and receive either a discounted price or even get your drink for free. Every drink purchase until 3pm! Then, take advantage of our happy hour specials from 3-6 PM, featuring $1 off all drinks, beer, and apps. To top it all off, treat yourself to their mouthwatering 3 pieces fish and chips for just $12.99 starting at 4PM.

I'm not sure about the flip-off Friday and what is required there, but the rest seems like a legit Friday place to stop during Lent.

I've only heard of Marge's at this point but it's starting to seem like I'm going to need to plan a trip to see what all the food hype is about. Marge's slogan is right to the point: Great Food, Cold Beer and Good Company

You can find Marge's at 201 2nd Ave, in Brook Park, MN.

Have you been to Marge's before?

