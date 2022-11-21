Donna Mae Poganski, 86, Rice

June 2, 1936 - November 20, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Donna Mae Poganski, 86, of Rice who passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church in Mayhew Lake on Saturday. Christian Women will pray the rosary at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday.

Donna was born on June 2, 1936, in St. Cloud to Leo and Elizabeth (Reinert) Lintgen. She married Alvin Poganski on May 4, 1963. Donna worked for Fingerhut for 30 years, retiring in 2000. She was a member of Annunciation in Mayhew Lake where she participated in her church community as a Eucharistic Minister and in the Christian Women. Donna was also a member of RSVP, Red Hatters Society (which later became “Dining Divas”), and the Rice Senior Citizens as President for many years. She also worked as Head Election Judge for Watab Township and Treasurer for Catholic Aid for many years. Donna faithfully volunteered at Good Shepherd Memory Cottages every Thursday. Her favorite pastimes were watching the MN Twins, casino bus trips, and weekly bingo games, where she made numerous friends while playing. Donna was kind, caring, and compassionate. She was very independent, but she always wanted to be involved. She enjoyed being with her family and was proud of their accomplishments. Donna’s fondest memory was sharing every Christmas Eve with her entire family at her home. Being together with those she loved was most important to her.

Survivors include her daughters, Danell (Neal) Dalton of Plymouth, Pamela (Barry) Brookins of Sartell, and Sandy Froelich of Rice; grandchildren, Elliott (Courtney), Logan, and Savannah Mae Brookins, Benjamin (Sarah) Hazelett, Andrew, Jonathon, and Thomas Dalton, and Taylor (Treci) Froelich; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Lillian, Magnolia, Bauer and Jameson; and sister, Marian Janssen of Cold Spring. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Alvin; son-in-law Paul Froelich; sisters, Ann Moeller, Gertrude Kunkel, Rose LaBuda, and Martha Hoffmann; and brothers, Kenneth and Lawrence Lintgen.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital ICU and to Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Donna.