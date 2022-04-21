Donna Mae Donovan, 89, St. Cloud

September 11, 1932 - April 19, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Donna Mae Donovan, 89, who passed away on April 19. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and an hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Parish prayers will be at 7PM Sunday evening.

Donna Mae was born on September 11, 1932 in St. Cloud to Paul and Crescentia (Mohr) Trewick. Donna was named Miss St. Cloud in 1950 after her graduation from Cathedral High School. She married John F. Donovan on June 27, 1953 at Holy Angels Church in St. Cloud. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Donna worked at the OK Café as a waitress, Franklin Manufacturing as a secretary and St. Cloud Park and Rec Department as a secretary. In 1958 she joined her husband’s company J.F. Donovan Construction and in 1973 after John’s death continued the company as president until 1978. After that she continued working for her daughters at J.D. Donovan Construction until 2015. She enjoyed flower gardening, watching her grandchildren play hockey and was a fan of the SCSU Huskie Hockey Team.

Donna Mae is survived by her children Colleen Donovan of St. Cloud, Katie Swanson of St. Cloud and Joan (Brian) Heger of St. Cloud, grandchildren; Paul (Gail) Donovan, John (Jess) Swanson and Breana (Austin) Petron, 5 great grandchildren and special family members Jody (Kenny) Cline, Brittney Cline and Tyler Cline.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John on December 30, 1973, sisters; Joan Anderson, Marion Liebert, Viola Kiloran, Erleen Sheeley and brothers; Wilbur, Virgil, Donald and Jerome.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Nuns in Sauk Rapids.