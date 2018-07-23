August 6, 1930 - July 19, 2018

Funeral services will be 11 AM Saturday, July 28, 2018 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta, MN for Donna Janski Lawrence, 88, of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass and Rev. Jose Edayadiyil will be officiating. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

Donna is survived by her children, Marcia (James) Rosha, Michael (Cathy) Janski, Linda (Kevin) Maurer, Sandra (Reinhardt) Imholte/Maurer, Paul (Julie) Janski, Douglas Janski, Charles (Lynn) Janski, Lisa Janski/Abrahamson (Dale), Anthony (Dianne) Janski; 20 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husbands, Clemens Janski and Donald Lawrence.

Donna was a loving mother who took great pleasure spending time with family and friends. Donna was a humble woman who loved simple pleasures like a cup of coffee with a friend, baking delicious treats and making life better for anyone she knew.

Donna’s family would like to offer their sincere heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Cherrywood South A.L, the E.R. staff and cardiac staff at St. Cloud Hospital.