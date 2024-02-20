Donald P. Hagan, 69, Sauk Rapids

May 26, 1954 - February 16, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 11, 2024 at the Sauk Rapids Municipal Park Pavilion for Donald P. Hagan, age 69, who passed away Friday, February 16, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Donald was born May 26, 1954 in Austin, MN to Paul and Martha (Fink) Hagan. He married Mary Bernardy on July 27, 1985 at St. Augustine’s Church in Austin. They lived in Germany for three years, moved back to St. Cloud in 1988, and to Sauk Rapids in 1991. Don was a Teacher/Paraprofessional for Benton Stearns Voyagers Programs for over 20 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, history, music, and traveling with his wife Mary. Don was independent, loyal, unique, creative, had a great sense of humor, and was never afraid to be himself.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of Sauk Rapids; mother, Martha of Austin, MN; siblings, Mary Ann (Ann Simerson) Hagan of St. Paul, Robert (Mary Ann Flynn) Hagan of Edison, NJ, Darrell (Lori Delyser) Hagan of Minneapolis, Dennis (Liz) Hagan of Austin, and Brian (Deborah Cook) Hagan of Austin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul.

Memorials are preferred to Coborn’s Cancer Center or CentraCare Hospice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital Staff, CentraCare Hospice nurses, and Coborn’s Cancer Center for the wonderful care given to Don.