Donald “Moose” A. Meyer, 84, Waite Park

March 7, 1936 – September 20, 2020

Donald “Moose” Albert Meyer, age 84, Waite Park, MN died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Donald was born March 7, 1936 in Richmond, MN to Henry and Magdalena (Kraemer) Meyer. He married Barbara J. Warren on August 30, 1969 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Donald was employed by Robertson Lumber Company. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622, Waite Park Moose Lodge #1400, and American Cribbage Congress.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Meyer of Waite Park, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and six sisters.

Pallbearers will his nephews.