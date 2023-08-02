Donald L. Anderson, 92, Sartell

October 5, 1930 - July 27, 2023

Donald Luverne Anderson, age 92, died Friday, July 27, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society, Howard Lake, MN.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Burial with full military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

October 5, 1930, was a sunny Sunday morning when Donald Luverne was born to Anton and Anna Braaten Anderson in Roseau MN. Donald Johnson and Luverne Olson were family friends. July 27, 2023, was a sunny Thursday afternoon when he died.

The family moved to Grand Forks ND in July of 1935. Don graduated from Central high school in 1948 and entered the University of North Dakota. He joined Beta Theta Pi fraternity and took business courses, earning a Bachelor of Science in Commerce degree in 1952. He financed his college expenses by selling women's shoes at Morks Shoe store. He took Air Force ROTC classes and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Strategic Air Command upon graduation.

During active duty he was stationed at Biggs AFB in El Paso TX, Rapid City AFB in South Dakota, Spy School at Governors Island NY and Limestone AFB, Maine. When the Korean Conflict was resolved he was relieved of active duty and transferred to the Reserve. In 1968 he was reassigned to the retired reserve where he served until his death. He was an active member of veteran organizations.

He married Virginia Thompson on June 7, 1952. Four children were born to this union: Thomas Loyde who died December 27, 2021, Todd (Laurie) of Fargo ND, Keith (Julie) of Grand Forks, and Kristin (Ron) Moran of Sartell MN. Eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren completed his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruby Rylance, brother Arthur, son Tom and grandson Ryan.

He was a successful businessman who owned and managed three businesses during his lifetime, Thompson Insurance of Grand Forks, the FootNote of Lansing MI, and Reilly Appraisal of Grand Forks. He was a member of Kem Temple of the Shrine, Lions, American Legion, Sons of Norway, and Atonement Lutheran Church. He lived in El Paso TX, Grand Forks ND, Lansing MI, Mission TX and Sartell MN during his adult life.

Don was an active musician singing tenor in church choirs and playing trombone in municipal bands. He was a Master Gardener and enjoyed woodworking. He made several pieces of furniture for family and friends and made little wooden toys and cars for children. He always had a project or two “in the works”.