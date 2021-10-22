Donald L. Amundson, 86, Princeton

March 13, 1935 - October 18, 2021

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, for Donald L. Amundson, age 86 of Princeton, who passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 18, 2021, at his home. Rev. Steve Tischer will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton.

Don Louis was born the son of Irvin and Ernistina (Maahs) Amundson on March 13, 1935, in Hutchinson. He was raised and educated in Hutchinson where he joined his grandfather and father in the family business, Amundson Cabinets. While living in Hutchinson, Don was an active member of the fire department. He eventually moved to Princeton and worked at Crystal Cabinets until his retirement. Don was an avid collector of trains and also enjoyed building model train cities/towns. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church. Don was easy to visit with and enjoyed visiting with friends and family.

Don is survived by his brothers, LeRoy (Marcia) Amundson of Imperial Beach, CA and Jerry (Jean) Amundson of Decatur, MI; sisters; Nancy (Craig) Pederson of Portage, MI, Joyce Schramm of Hutchinson, MN and Mary Ann Wheeler of Ft. Pierce, FL; brother-in-law, Martin Pederson of Mora, MN; seven step-children; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Shirley and Pattie; son, Michael; sister, Grace Pederson; and brother-in-law, Gaylord Wheeler.