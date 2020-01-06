Donald “Don” R. Barker, 80, Becker

October 24, 1939 - January 2, 2020

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Donald R. Barker, age 80 who passed away peacefully Thursday January 2, 2020 at his home in Becker. Rev Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17th. Visitation will be held 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to mass Wednesday at the church.

Donald “Don” Raymond Barker was born October 24, 1939 in Henning to Orlin and Louise Barker. He graduated from Henning High School and then went on to trade school and also got his pilot license. Don was a veteran and proudly served his country from 1963-1965 in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Wilfreda “Bunny” Jensen on October 29,1966 at the Church of St. William in Fridley. Together they lived in the Becker area since 1968 and were members of the Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. Donald worked as a Iron Worker for 612 Iron Workers Union for 25 years and was also a home builder and farmer. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, farming, horseback riding, motorcycles, boating, and bow hunting. He had a great sense of humor and could always make you laugh. Donald was a great husband, father, brother, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his children, Gene of Clear Lake, Johnathan (Ed Keating) Waller of Oahu, Hawaii; brothers, Jerry (Marlys) of Deer Creek, and Roger (Janice) of Hewitt; sisters, Josephine of Deer Creek, and Harriet of California; grandchildren, Danelle, Adrienne, Jory, Jade, Marisa, and Chays; great-grandchildren, Sylus, Brody, Orlin, Mellony, Beckham, Emmet, and Dillon; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bunny in 2017; brothers, Walter and Gilbert “Jake”; sisters, Anna May and Lucille.