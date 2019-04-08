Donald “Don” P. Zwick, 86, Sauk Rapids

April 19, 1932 - April 5, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Donald “Don” P. Zwick, age 86, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Country Manor in Sartell surrounded by his loving family. Pastor David Hinz and Pastor John Beck will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Don was born on April 19, 1932 to William and Ethel (Lockhart) Zwick in St. Cloud. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On June 6, 1953 Don married Irene Lovitz at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids where he continued to be an active member. He was also a member of the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254, Sauk Rapids Town Board for 46 years, Sauk Rapids Sportsman’s Club and the Soil Conservation District. Don was also a Fire Warden for over 40 years. He was a very kind and caring man who loved hunting, fishing, playing baseball and spending time with his family. Don and Irene enjoyed taking trips to the casino with Irene’s sisters, Elaine and Ruthie. After Irene’s passing, he was sure to keep up the family tradition with his sisters in law. He was always very helpful, fixing anything that would appear outside his “magic garage”. He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa.

Don is survived by his children, Susan (Wayne) Kulzer, Robert “Bob” (Rose) Zwick, Daniel “Dan” (Chris Day) Zwick all of Sauk Rapids; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and brother, William (Nona) Zwick, Jr. of Lindstrom. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene; sister, Dorothy (Vernon) Nyberg; brother, Francis “Jack” Zwick and infant brother, David.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Country Manor and CentraCare Hospice, especially Molly for the excellent care that was given to Don.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church or Homes for Troops (hfotusa.networkforgood.com)