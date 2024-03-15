Donald “Don” Dean Sornberger, 66, St. Cloud

April 17, 1957 - March 11, 2024

Donald “Don” Sornberger passed away at his home on March 11, 2024.

Don was born in Galesburg, Illinois on April 17 1957 to Claude and Vera Sornberger. They later moved to the family farm in Onamia Minnesota where he grew up. After graduating from Onamia High School, Don joined the Army where he proudly trained and served as a medic.

Following his honorable discharge, Don moved back to the farm to help care for several family members. Don pursued and achieved his lifelong passion of obtaining his Master Gardner Certification. He later worked as a florist for Dundee Floral and Nursery, Rosewood Nursery and as a Maintenance Manager for IRET Properties, all in the St. Cloud area until his retirement in 2021.

Don’s most favorite place was in the garden and on his family’s farm digging in the soil , getting his hands dirty, and creating so much beauty and bounty from the earth. He also enjoyed canning and playing cards, especially his Tuesday night suppers and cribbage games with his best friend Julie.

Never afraid to speak his mind, share his views or wisdom of plants, Don will be most remembered for deep conversations and a quick sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with the people he cared about, and has been described as a fun-loving man who was always loyal to friends and willing to help anyone in need.

Proceeded in death by his parents, brothers: William and Gary , Uncle Wayne and Aunt Cynthia. Don will be sorely missed by his favorite cousin Gil (Karen) Sornberger of Isle, MN, his best friend Julie Lewandowski of Sartell, MN, Julie’s sons Shane and Kyle, and his “fur children” Mocha and Petunia. He is also survived by a niece, nephew, and several cousins.

There will be no formal services per his wishes, but we ask that you remember him through an act of kindness or by enjoying the beauty and miracle of nature.