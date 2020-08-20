Donald A. Carter, 91, St Cloud

November 30, 1928 - August 18, 2020

Donald A. Carter, age 91, of St Cloud passed away peacefully on 8-18-2020.

Don was born on November 30, 1928 to Chester and Sophie(Norderhus) Carter in Kerkhoven, MN. He married Marlys (Magnuson) Carter on July 30, 1960 at First United Methodist Church in St Cloud. He grew up in Glenwood, MN and graduated high school in 1948. Don moved to St Cloud, where he attended Drew's Business College. In July of 1950, he was hired by Monumental Sales,Inc. where he worked until he joined the Marines in 1952. From February 1952 through February 1954, he served his country and was stationed in Southern California. After his return to Minnesota in 1954, he was rehired by Monumental Sales, Inc. and held several titles, including General Manager from 1974 until he retired in 1994. Don enjoyed roller skating, bowing, fishing, biking, walking and spending time with family.

Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marlys of St Cloud; children; Kathy (Brad) Woods, Shari Carter (Ken Schutz), Paul (Kathi) Carter; grandchildren Amber, Josh, Alex, Elijah, Logan, Christina; great grandchildren Kianna, Bryce, Claire, Jake, Tayler and Cheyenne; great great-grandson Toby; and sister Mary Kay.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Chester, Paul, John, Lloyd, Calvin, William and Marvin and sisters Berniece, Dorothy, Ruth and baby girl.

The family would like to thank the people of St Cloud Hospital, Centra Care Hospice and Country Manor for the care he received.

Private services will be held for the family at a later date.