Dolores Marstein Popp, 82, Rice

August 4, 1937 - September 25, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Dolores M. Popp, age 82, of Rice who died Wednesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House near St. Augusta surrounded by her family. Rev. Kenneth Popp, Rev. Thomas Becker, and Rev. Joel Hastings will concelebrate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM Friday and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church in Rice. Christian Women will pray at 6:30PM followed by parish prayers at 7PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dolores was born August 4, 1937 in Swan River Township to Martin & Susan (Jendro) Marstein. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1955 and worked at First American National Bank in Little Falls. She met the love of her life, Ernest L. Popp at the Falls Ballroom and they married on July 6, 1959 at St. Edward’s Church in Elmdale. Dolores worked at Gamble Robinson after her marriage and was a homemaker. She and Ernest lived in Rice and took over the family farm in 1961 as third generation owners. Dolores worked alongside Ernie in building the family farm. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was active in Christian Women. Dolores enjoyed gardening, cooking, flowers and puzzles. She was the glue that held her family together! Dolores was a great listener, devoted wife, and took care of everyone. She was patient, kind, selfless and had a nurturing disposition.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Ernest of Rice; children, Julie (John) Fromelt of St. Cloud, Howard and his friend, Casey Hoheisel of Rice, Lucinda (Lee) Kloek of Sauk Rapids, Russell (Karla) of Rice, Terence (Julie) of Rice, Teresa (Robert) Pankratz of St. Cloud, Nancy (Michael) Hartung of Holdingford, Ramona (James) Roering of Bowlus, Carmen (Randall) Honken of Sartell; brothers and sisters, Martin Jr. (Katherine) Marstein of Chandler, AZ, Donald (Phyllis) Marstein of Bowlus, Rose Enghusen of Maple Grove, Eleanor Hastings of Effie, Evelyn (Richard) Barrow of Effie and 30 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Chester and Francis Marstein.