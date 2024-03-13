Dolores Hamlet, 93, St. Cloud

September 23, 1930 - March 12, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Friday, March 15, 2024 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dolores Hamlet, 93 of St. Cloud who died Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at Edenbrook Care Center in St. Cloud. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dolores was born September 23, 1930 in Albany to Roman & Marie (Wolf) Fischer. She married Edward Hamlet II. She worked at JC Penney’s in St. Cloud as a book keeper and office manager from 1950-1967, she then worked as an office manager at American Linen (Ameripride) from 1967-1995 in St. Cloud and Minneapolis. She enjoyed spending time at the theatre, gardening and sewing.

She is survived by her sisters, Juletta Reisinger of Sartell; Dorothy (Lawrence) Gerads of Sauk Rapids; Irene (Daniel) Linn of Sartell; 1 niece and 12 nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband in 2013.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Sisters or Cathedral High School Scholarship fund.