Dolores “Dolly” A. Tweed, 87, Princeton

January 2, 1935 - December 5, 2022

Dolly A. Tweed, age 87 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 5, 2022, at Haven Homes in Maple Plain. A Memorial Service for Dolly will be planned in the spring. For updates and details, please refer to this website.

Dolores Ann Bockoven was born to Ervin and Elverna (Kienitz) Bockoven on January 2, 1935, in Princeton. She graduated from Coleraine High School in Coleraine. Dolly met Gerald Selmer Tweed in 1964 at the “Snake Pit” through mutual friends. Just two years later they were married on January 21, 1966, in Watertown, SD. Dolly was proud to work as a bookkeeper for Zoss Drugs in St. Louis Park for over five years before keeping books for Gerald’s cement contracting business, G.S. Tweed, Inc., which they ran for over 40 years. Dolly and Gerald made their home in Minnetonka, moving years later to Hamel. Their cabin was located on Green Lake in Princeton where they would spend many weekends in the summer with family. They would eventually build their retirement home on Green Lake and reside there.

Dolly and Gerald loved to travel together. For many years, they were members of the Rum River Ramblers, which was a camping club in Princeton that took them on camping adventures every month. On these trips, Dolly enjoyed fishing, camping, and just spending time in nature. She also enjoyed family snowmobiling trips, bowling, volunteering at the clothing center, and spending time in her beautiful gardens. Dolly loved watching birds in her yard, especially the orioles, and she never ran out of bird seed.

In her last few years, at the Haven Homes Senior Living, Dolly thrived as a resident who stayed active and loved to participate in games and activities. She enjoyed spending time with other residents and welcoming them into their home. Above all else, Dolly will be remembered for being an independent, loving, and spontaneous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.

Dolly is survived by her children, Vicki (Jerry) Klitzka of Orono, David (Dawn Larson) Peterson of Browerville, Lona (Brad) Berglund of Princeton, and Lisa (Scott) Matson of Mound; son-in-law, Chuck Hurley of Brooklyn Center; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Kenny Bockoven of McGregor and Jerome (Sharon) Bockoven of Buffalo; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald in 2018; and daughter, Lorri Hurley in 2020.