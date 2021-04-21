DOJ to Announce Minneapolis Police Probe
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict in George Floyd's death.
That's according to a person familiar with the matter who told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The announcement comes a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death last May, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country.
The Black man's death prompted months of mass protests against policing in the U.S.
