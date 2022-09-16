FREE CHEESEBURGERS!

This Sunday, we celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, according to an article in TODAY, and there will be several restaurants participating in the celebration by giving away FREE cheeseburgers.

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Some of the participating restaurants include select Mcdonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Dairy Queen, Hardee's, and Smashburger.

Mcdonald's took a poll to see what their visitors would like them to give away, and the winner was a double cheeseburger, so if you make a purchase of at least $1, you can get one FREE if you order it using McDonald's App.

THE APP IS THE ANSWER

The Apps seem to be the answer to getting a free cheeseburger. Burger King is also getting in on the fun but giving away a regular cheeseburger if you order through the App, and they are giving away their cheeseburgers through Monday.

Use Wendy's App through next Wednesday, and you'll be able to get a Dave's Single with cheese if you order something through their App.

If you want a little ice cream with your cheeseburger, why not head over to Dairy Queen on Sunday. DQ will be offering $1 off any Signature Stackburger if you order using your DQ App. (Exclusions apply).

REWARDS PROGRAM OFFERS

Hardee's is doing their giveaway a little bit differently as well. They are giving new reward members a free Famous Star or Western Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase if you will sign up for their rewards program. If you are already in their program, you will be able to get a $1 Famous Star if you buy another one at full price.

WANT FREE CHEESEBURGER - MUST TRAVEL

If you want to go to Smashburger, you'll have to travel to Coon Rapids, Plymouth, Roseville, or some other location since we don't have any locally that I can think of, but if you go to Smashburger you can get a buy one get one deal on Sunday if you use the code BOGO22.

